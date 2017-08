Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Data shows statistically significant difference in modified partial remission; complete remission also observed

* Further analysis supports sparsentan generally safe and well-tolerated

* Press release - Ligand's partner Retrophin reports additional positive data from phase 2 duet study of sparsentan in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis at asn kidney week 2016