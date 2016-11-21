FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aduro Biotech says U.S. FDA has lifted partial clinical hold placed on its clinical trials evaluating ladd immunotherapy platform
November 21, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aduro Biotech says U.S. FDA has lifted partial clinical hold placed on its clinical trials evaluating ladd immunotherapy platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Aduro Biotech Inc :

* Says U.S. Fda has lifted partial clinical hold placed on its clinical trials evaluating ladd (live, attenuated double-deleted) immunotherapy platform

* Says the fDA action enables patient enrollment to resume in all aduro-sponsored clinical studies

* Aduro Biotech says it remains on track to initiate phase 2 clinical study using ladd-based therapy CRS-207 in combination with anti-pd-1 compound in first half of 2017

* Partial clinical hold lifted and enrollment resumes for Aduro Biotech ladd clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

