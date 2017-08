Nov 21 (Reuters) - Mast Therapeutics Inc :

* Mast Therapeutics Inc - received several written indications of interest from privately-held companies for reverse merger transactions

* Mast Therapeutics Inc - actively evaluating reverse merger opportunities

* Mast Therapeutics Inc - will continue to explore ways to strategically monetize its vepoloxamer assets

* Mast Therapeutics provides update on strategic direction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: