9 months ago
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Atyr Pharma enters into $20 million credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Atyr Pharma Inc :

* Intends to use additional capital to pay off existing indebtedness

* Entered into a $20 million credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank and Solar Capital Ltd

* Atyr Pharma will receive $10 million after execution of loan agreement

* Atyr Pharma Inc - under terms, two additional $5 million tranches will be available to Atyr Pharma, subject to achievement of certain specified milestones

* Atyr Pharma enters into $20 million credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

