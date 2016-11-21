FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Halozyme provides update on Abbvie collaboration
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Halozyme provides update on Abbvie collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc :

* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - abbvie has discontinued a development program using halozyme enhanze platform technology

* Halozyme - co, abbvie will continue to work to identify additional targets for co-development under 2015 global collaboration,licensing agreement

* Halozyme Therapeutics - abbvie has discontinued development program following completion of a phase 1 study in which target results were not achieved

* Halozyme Therapeutics-abbvie discontinued development program using halozyme enhanze platform technology, tnf-alpha target after completion of phase 1 study

* Halozyme provides update on abbvie collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

