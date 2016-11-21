BRIEF-Halozyme provides update on Abbvie collaboration

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc :

* Halozyme - co, abbvie will continue to work to identify additional targets for co-development under 2015 global collaboration,licensing agreement

* Halozyme Therapeutics - abbvie has discontinued development program following completion of a phase 1 study in which target results were not achieved

