9 months ago
BRIEF-ESSA secures US$10 million term loan from Silicon Valley Bank
November 21, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ESSA secures US$10 million term loan from Silicon Valley Bank

Reuters Staff

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Essa Pharma Inc :

* ESSA Pharma Inc says will initially draw down US$8 million and has a conditional option to receive an additional US$2 million

* ESSA Pharma Inc says proceeds from term loans will be used for company's future working capital needs

* ESSA Pharma Inc says term loans bear an interest rate of Wall Street Journal prime rate plus 3.0 pct annually and will mature on September 1, 2020

* ESSA secures US$10 million term loan from Silicon Valley Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

