9 months ago
BRIEF-Swift Energy says entered into a purchase and sale agreement providing for company to sell its Lake Washington field in South East Louisiana
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 2:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Swift Energy says entered into a purchase and sale agreement providing for company to sell its Lake Washington field in South East Louisiana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Swift Energy Co

* Swift Energy Co says entered into a purchase and sale agreement providing for company to sell its Lake Washington Field in South East Louisiana

* Swift Energy Co- upon closing of transaction, Swift will also eliminate ARO liability associated with the asset from its books and records

* Swift Energy Co says cash consideration of $40.0 million upon closing is expected in early December 2016

* Press release - Swift Energy sharpens focus on Eagle Ford Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

