BRIEF-REG-South Jersey Industries raises dividend 3.3 percent
* South Jersey Industries Inc - board voted to increase company's regular quarterly dividend from $0.26375 per share to $0.27250 per share
Nov 21 Swift Energy Co
* Swift Energy Co says entered into a purchase and sale agreement providing for company to sell its Lake Washington Field in South East Louisiana
* Swift Energy Co- upon closing of transaction, Swift will also eliminate ARO liability associated with the asset from its books and records
* Swift Energy Co says cash consideration of $40.0 million upon closing is expected in early December 2016
* Press release - Swift Energy sharpens focus on Eagle Ford Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* South Jersey Industries Inc - board voted to increase company's regular quarterly dividend from $0.26375 per share to $0.27250 per share
* Says reached an agreement to acquire certain investment management related assets of Horizon Advisers
* United Parcel Service Inc - launched a beta version of a chatbot which helps users find UPS locations, get shipping rates and track packages