Nov 21 (Reuters) - Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc :

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - Mednansky intends to remain with company through end of calendar year to ensure a seamless and orderly transition

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. announces retirement of CEO Mark S. Mednansky names industry veteran and current director Norman J. Abdallah as CEO