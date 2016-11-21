FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics to acquire Energy Transfer Partners
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 2:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics to acquire Energy Transfer Partners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp :

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - ETP unitholders will receive 1.5 common units of SXL for each common unit of etp they own

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp- transaction was approved by boards of directors

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to SXL's distributable cash flow per common unit

* Sunoco Logistics Partners - SXL, ETP expect that deal will allow for commercial synergies and costs savings in excess of $200 million annually by 2019

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - existing incentive distribution rights provisions in SXL partnership agreement will continue to be in effect

* Sunoco Logistics Partners - Chief executive officer and chief financial officer of combined partnership will be kelcy warren and tom long, respectively

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Energy Transfer Equity, L.p. Will own incentive distribution rights of SXL following closing of transaction

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Mike Hennigan and other members of SXL management team will continue in leading management roles of combined company

* Sunoco Logistics Partners- ETE agreed to continue to provide all incentive distribution right subsidies currently in effect

* Sunoco Logistics to acquire energy transfer partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.