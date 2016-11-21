FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Glance Technologies reports brokered private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Glance Technologies Inc :

* Glance Technologies -brokered private placement financing, on a commercially reasonable efforts basis, for up to 16.7 million units at $0.18 per unit

* Each unit will consist of one common share of glance and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant

* Gross proceeds raised from issuance of units will be used by co to fund continued expansion of its glance pay app

* Glance Technologies announces brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

