FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-SoLocal says forced to not proceed with payment of next deadline for interest on financial debt
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-SoLocal says forced to not proceed with payment of next deadline for interest on financial debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - SoLocal Group SA :

* Solocal group reaffirms its determination to achieve its financial restructuring plan

* Revised plan will be therefore, as announced, submitted to creditors at a meeting scheduled on Nov. 30, 2016

* Revised plan will be therefore, as announced, submitted to shareholders at an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting on Dec. 15, 2016

* Revised plan will be therefore submitted in perspective of a hearing at commercial court of Nanterre scheduled on Dec. 16, 2016

* Approval of this plan remains uncertain

* Solocal Group will be forced to not proceed with payment of next deadline for interest on financial debt (due Dec. 1, 2016, for an amount of around 15 million euros ($15.9 million))

* Treasury of solocal group is reduced

* PagesJaunes (unit) may no longer be able soon to grant additional overdrafts to solocal in order to protect financial capacity, to normally continue operational activities and to meet commitments

* Payment of interests would be deferred to date of implementation of revised plan (if approved) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.