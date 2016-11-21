FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Genmab announces U.S. FDA approval of Darzalex (Daratumumab) for relapsed multiple myeloma
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 8:56 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Genmab announces U.S. FDA approval of Darzalex (Daratumumab) for relapsed multiple myeloma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S :

* Genmab announces U.S. FDA approval of Darzalex (Daratumumab) for relapsed multiple myeloma and updates financial guidance

* Genmab will receive milestone payments totaling $65 million from Janssen

* Genmab says anticipate that 2016 operating expenses will remain in range of DKK 800 - 850 million

* We expect 2016 revenue to be in range of DKK 1,650 million - 1,700 million, an increase of DKK 450 million compared to previous guidance

* Genmab says now expect operating income for 2016 to be approximately DKK 825 - 875 million

* Expect FY 2016 Darzalex royalties to remain in range of DKK 400 million - 450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.