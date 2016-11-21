BRIEF-Beacon roofing supply q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.88

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc

* Beacon roofing supply reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Beacon roofing supply inc says organic sales, excluding acquisitions, increased 2.4% for quarter

* Beacon roofing says qtrly residential roofing product sales increased 63.0%, non-residential roofing product sales increased 29.7%

* Q4 sales $1.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.28 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.78

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.88

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S