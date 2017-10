Nov 21 (Reuters) - Solarcity Corp

* SolarCity Corporation announces amendment to 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2018

* Announced its entry into a supplemental indenture dated as of November 21 with Wells Fargo bank, National Association

* Solarcity said supplemental indenture amends indenture, dated as of Oct 21,2013 between co, trustee which governs co’s 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: