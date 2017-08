Nov 21 (Reuters) - Gridsum Holding Inc

* Gridsum reports unaudited third quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly gross margin expanded by 389 bps to 88.2% from previous year

* Qtrly net loss per ADS $0.35

* Qtrly non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.32

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 65 percent

* Q3 revenue rose 69.8 percent to RMB 98.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue RMB387 million to RMB390 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: