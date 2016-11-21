Nov 21 Globus Maritime Ltd

* Globus maritime ltd says qtrly basic loss per share $1.07

* Globus maritime ltd - during three-month period ended september 30, 2016 and 2015,voyage revenue reached $2.5 million and $3.2 million respectively

* Globus maritime-22% decrease in qtrly voyage revenues was mainly due to decrease in average time charter rates achieved by vessels during q3 of 2016 versus same period in 2015

* Globus maritime limited reports financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ended september 30, 2016