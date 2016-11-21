FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics to buy North Dakota energy assets for $700 million
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics to buy North Dakota energy assets for $700 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Tesoro Logistics Lp

* Tesoro logistics lp - acquiring north dakota integrated crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing assets for $700 million

* Tesoro logistics lp - acquired terminalling and storage assets in northern california from tesoro corporation for $400 million

* Tesoro logistics lp - both transactions expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders

* Tesoro logistics lp says tesoro to waive $100 million of incentive distribution rights (idrs) over next two years

* Tesoro logistics lp - distribution growth for 2017 expected to be 12% to 15%

* Tesoro logistics -north dakota gathering, processing assets expected to contribute $79 to $89 million of annual net earnings and $100 to $110 million of annual ebitda

* Tesoro logistics lp - northern california terminalling and storage assets are expected to provide annual net earnings of $28 to $33 million

* Tesoro logistics lp says in connection with acquisition, tesoro and tllp entered into long-term, fee-based storage and throughput and use agreements

* Tesoro logistics lp -tllp is on target to achieve its 2017 goal of $635 million of net earnings and $1 billion of annual ebitda

* Reg-Tesoro logistics investing $1.1 billion to strengthen position as a leading integrated midstream services company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.