Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp

* Hormel Foods Corporation announces the sale of Farmer John, SAAG'S specialty meats, and three farm operations

* Purchase price was $145 million in cash

* Hormel Foods - to sell Clougherty Packing LLC and PFFJ LLC farm operations in California, Arizona, and Wyoming to Smithfield Foods Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: