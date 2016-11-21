FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transocean increases consideration for acquisition of Transocean Partners
#Market News
November 21, 2016

BRIEF-Transocean increases consideration for acquisition of Transocean Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Transocean Partners LLC -

* Transocean expects to issue approximately 23.8 million shares in merger

* Transocean Partners LLC says increase in consideration was approved on behalf of Transocean partners by conflicts committee of its board of directors

* To increase to 1.20 company’s shares consideration for pending acquisition of each common unit of transocean partners not already owned

* Transocean Ltd. increases consideration for acquisition of Transocean Partners LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

