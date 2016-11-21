FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CNinsure says sees Q4 revenue up about 40 pct
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 11:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-CNinsure says sees Q4 revenue up about 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - CNinsure Inc

* Cninsure inc qtrly basic net income per ads $0.55

* Cninsure inc qtrly insurance premiums generated through cnpad app about rmb976.1 million (us$146.6 million) in q3 of 2016, versus rmb 750.2 million in q2 of 2016

* Cninsure inc - number of active users of cnpad app was 36,219 in q3 of 2016, as compared to 28,675 in q2 of 2016 and 30,752 in q3 of 2015

* Cninsure inc - expects its total net revenues to grow by approximately 40% for q4 of 2016 compared with corresponding period in 2015

* Q3 revenue rose 66.3 percent to rmb 1.2 billion

* Cninsure reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees q4 2016 revenue up about 40 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

