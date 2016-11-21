BRIEF-Calsonic Kansei: To discuss Nissan's stake sale at board meeting Tuesday
* report of Nissan Motor Co Ltd plan to sell stake in it to KKR not something it announced
Nov 21 Copart Inc -
* Copart Inc quarterly total service revenues and vehicle sales $346 million versus $288.8 million last year
* Copart reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $1.41
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.57 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oceaneering international inc says on november 21, entered into agreement and amendment no. 2 to credit agreement
* Plans to use incremental liquidity available from undrawn capacity on U.S. $80 million subordinated loan to complete Q4 capital activity