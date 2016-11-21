BRIEF-Calsonic Kansei: To discuss Nissan's stake sale at board meeting Tuesday
* report of Nissan Motor Co Ltd plan to sell stake in it to KKR not something it announced
Nov 21 Black Diamond Group Ltd -
* Anticipating Q4 adjusted ebitda of between $8 million to $12 million
* Black Diamond Group Ltd announces November dividend and provides guidance for Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* report of Nissan Motor Co Ltd plan to sell stake in it to KKR not something it announced
* Oceaneering international inc says on november 21, entered into agreement and amendment no. 2 to credit agreement
* Plans to use incremental liquidity available from undrawn capacity on U.S. $80 million subordinated loan to complete Q4 capital activity