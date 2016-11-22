FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Tech Data Q3 EPS $1.03
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tech Data Q3 EPS $1.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Tech Data Corp

* Tech data corp says for quarter ending january 31, 2017, company anticipates worldwide net sales to be in range of $7.4 billion to $7.6 billion

* Says for quarter ending January 31, 2017, company anticipates non-gaap eps to be in range of $2.11 to $2.21

* Tech data corporation reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.44

* Q3 sales $6.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.36 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.