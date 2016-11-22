BRIEF-Qiwi reiterates 2016 guidance

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Qiwi Plc

* Qiwi plc - qiwi reiterates 2016 guidance

* Qiwi plc - qtrly total adjusted net revenue increased 5% to rub 2,662 million ($42.1 million)

* Qiwi plc - qtrly total payment volume decreased 19% to rub 214.5 billion ($3.4 billion)

* Qiwi - anticipate that downward trends and weaker demand for money remittance services can negatively affect volumes and revenues in this category

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share rub 20.90

* Qiwi announces third quarter 2016 financial results