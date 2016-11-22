BRIEF-Kirkland's reports Q3 loss per share of $0.05

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Kirkland's Inc :

* Kirkland's Inc - comparable store sales for Q3 including e-commerce sales, decreased 2.3 pct compared with an increase of 1.8 pct in prior-year quarter

* Kirkland's Inc - for fiscal 2016, expects to achieve approximately 9 pct square footage growth with 42 new store openings and 14 store closings

* Kirkland's Inc - fiscal 2016 sales outlook implies a Q4 comparable store sales decrease of 1 pct to 2 pct

* Kirkland's Inc - capital expenditures in fiscal 2016 are estimated to be approximately $31 million compared with $35 million in fiscal 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.70 to $0.75

* Kirkland's reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales $138.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $137.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales up about 7 percent