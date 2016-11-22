FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Kirkland's reports Q3 loss per share of $0.05
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kirkland's reports Q3 loss per share of $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Kirkland's Inc :

* Kirkland's Inc - comparable store sales for Q3 including e-commerce sales, decreased 2.3 pct compared with an increase of 1.8 pct in prior-year quarter

* Kirkland's Inc - for fiscal 2016, expects to achieve approximately 9 pct square footage growth with 42 new store openings and 14 store closings

* Kirkland's Inc - fiscal 2016 sales outlook implies a Q4 comparable store sales decrease of 1 pct to 2 pct

* Kirkland's Inc - capital expenditures in fiscal 2016 are estimated to be approximately $31 million compared with $35 million in fiscal 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.70 to $0.75

* Kirkland's reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales $138.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $137.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales up about 7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.