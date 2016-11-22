BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple Group to acquire Bai Brands LLC

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc :

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group to acquire Bai Brands LLC

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - deal for $1.7 billion

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - transaction is expected to be accretive to reported diluted eps in 2018.

* Deal will be financed through new unsecured notes and short term commercial paper

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - transaction is expected to be approximately $0.03 dilutive to reported diluted eps in 2017

* Have no plans to change existing shareholder dividends and share repurchase distributions

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - boards of both companies have approved transaction.

* Bai will operate within packaged beverages segment and continue to be led by founder Ben Weiss

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - cash purchase price includes a tax benefit of approximately $400 million on a net present value basis

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group to acquire Bai Brands LLC