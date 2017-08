Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd :

* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd - for full year 2016, company reiterates its previous guidance of module shipments and reduced capital expenditures

* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd - qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.50

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $600 million to $620 million

* Hanwha Q Cells reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $707.8 million versus $427.2 million