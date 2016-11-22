FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Burlington Stores Q3 earnings per share $0.45
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Burlington Stores Q3 earnings per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Burlington Stores Inc :

* Burlington Stores Inc - for full fiscal year 2016 expects comparable store sales to increase in range of 3.9% to 4.2%

* Burlington Stores Inc - for full fiscal year 2016 expects to open 25 net new stores

* Burlington Stores Inc - net sales increased 9.1%, or $111.7 million, to $1,342.6 million in Q3

* Burlington Stores Inc announces third quarter and first nine months fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 same store sales rose 3.7 percent

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.11 to $3.15

* Sees Q4 2016 sales up 6.6 to 7.6 percent

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 8.4 to 8.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.