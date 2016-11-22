FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medtronic Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.12
November 22, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Medtronic Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC :

* Company reported Q2 worldwide revenue of $7.345 billion, an increase of 4 percent, or 3 percent on a constant currency basis

* Medtronic PLC - now expects fiscal year 2017 revenue growth to be within mid-single digit range on a constant currency

* "some of challenges that affected revenue in Q2 could persist in near term"

* Qtrly Restorative Therapies Group worldwide revenue of $1.826 billion up 4 percent, or 3 percent on a constant currency basis

* Qtrly spine revenue of $663 million increased 2 percent, or 1 percent on a constant currency basis

* Medtronic PLC - expects free cash flow for fiscal year 2017 to be in range of $5 to $6 billion

* Medtronic -starting this quarter, modifying free cash flow outlook methodology to more closely align free cash flow projection with results each quarter

* Qtrly Cardiac and Vascular Group Worldwide revenue of $2.584 billion up 4 percent, or 3 percent on a constant currency basis

* Medtronic PLC - expects non-GAAP diluted EPS growth for second half of fiscal year 2017 to be in 8 percent to 10 percent range on a constant currency basis

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $30.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Q2 revenue was disappointing and did not meet our expectations"

* Medtronic reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.80

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.55 to $4.60

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

