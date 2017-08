BRIEF-Signet Jewelers reports Q3 earnings per share $0.20

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd -

* Signet Jewelers reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 same store sales fell 2 percent

* Signet Jewelers ltd sees 2017 EPS $7.03 to $7.25

* Sees Q4 same store sales down 4 percent to 2 percent

* Sees adjusted EPS $7.38 to $7.58 for 2017

* Q3 signet's total sales were $1,186.2 million, down $30.2 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Signet Jewelers ltd - "Signet's credit review process is progressing well"

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S