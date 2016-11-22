FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lithium Americas' subsidiary Hectatone announces royalty agreement with Delmon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp -

* Forecasts revenues in 2017 to be derived primarily from environmental, industrial coatings, animal feed, and drilling fluid markets

* As consideration for technical assistance, RMI will receive US$1.2 million in progress payments

* Under agreement, RMI will also receive royalties from future Delmon plant production

* Delmon and RMI expect to commission new facility in January, 2018

* Lithium Americas' subsidiary Hectatone Inc. announces a technical assistance and royalty agreement with Delmon in Saudi Arabia and provides business update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

