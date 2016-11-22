FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Patterson Companies Q2 adjusted EPS $0.56
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Patterson Companies Q2 adjusted EPS $0.56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Inc :

* Patterson Companies Inc - company revises fiscal 2017 outlook and expects non-gaap earnings to be in range of $2.25 to $2.35 per diluted share

* Patterson Companies Inc- gaap earnings are expected to be in range of $1.65 to $1.75 per diluted share for fiscal 2017

* Patterson Companies Inc - sees non-cash impairment charges of approximately $22 million for fiscal 2017

* Patterson companies -2017 guidance includes previously disclosed pretax $25 million step-up in operating expense

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Patterson Companies reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter operating results

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

