BRIEF-DSW Q3 adjusted EPS $0.51

Nov 22 (Reuters) - DSW Inc :

* Board of directors approves a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share

* Q3 same store sales fell 2 percent

* Increased its full year earnings guidance of $1.35 to $1.45 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DSW Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 sales $697 million versus I/B/E/S view $712.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: