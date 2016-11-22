FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Uniqure reports Q3 loss per share EUR 0.54
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Uniqure reports Q3 loss per share EUR 0.54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Uniqure Nv :

* Uniqure Nv - strategic review completed

* Says cutting workforce by 20 to 25 percent by end of 2017

* Uniqure Nv - Uniqure expects to realize EUR 5 million to EUR 6 million of annualized cost savings by end of 2017

* Uniqure Nv - Uniqure believes its existing cash resources will be sufficient to fund operations into 2019

* Uniqure Nv - expects to realize 5 million to 6 million of annualized cost savings in personnel and other related operating expenses

* Says cutting workforce by 20 to 25 percent by end of 2017

* Uniqure Nv says expects to further reduce planned operating expenses by EUR 11 million to EUR 15 million over next two years through focusing of its pipelin

* Uniqure-Regarding product candidates in sanfilippo b,parkinsons' disease, co initiated talks with its collaborators to explore options for the programs

* Uniqure Nv - discussions with its collaborators including their potential transfer or partnership

* Uniqure Nv - will restructure its research and development organization in netherlands and consolidate manufacturing in united states

* In early 2017 co will commence scaled-up production of clinical material in its lexington, MA manufacturing facility

* Uniqure announces financial results for third quarter 2016 and provides update on company progress

* Q3 revenue eur 6.5 million versus eur 3.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view EUR -0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share EUR 0.54

* Q3 revenue view EUR 3.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.