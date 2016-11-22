BRIEF-Campbell Soup reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.94

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co :

* Campbell Soup Co - Campbell reaffirms fiscal 2017 guidance

* Campbell Soup Co - qtrly sales for Americas simple meals and beverages were comparable to prior year at $1.297 billion

* Campbell Soup Co - qtrly U.S. soup were comparable to prior year with gains in ready-to-serve soups, broth offset by modest declines in condensed soups

* Campbell Soup Co - Campbell fresh continues to rebuild capacity for bolthouse farms protein plus drinks following a voluntary recall last quarter

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Campbell reports first-quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.94

* Q1 sales $2.202 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.2 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S