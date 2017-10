Nov 22 (Reuters) - Daktronics Inc

* Backlog at end of fiscal 2017 q2 was $142 million, compared with a backlog of $184 million a year earlier

* Orders for q2 of fiscal 2017 decreased 13.8 percent as compared to q2 of fiscal 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Daktronics, inc. Announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 sales $170 million