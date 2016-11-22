FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Chico's FAS reports third quarter results
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Chico's FAS reports third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chico's Fas Inc

* Chico's fas inc says for q3, gross margin was $230.3 million, or 38.6%, compared to $249.2 million, or 38.6%, in last year's q3

* Chico's fas inc - for q3, company recorded pre-tax restructuring and strategic charges of $10.8 million

* Qtrly comparable sales fell 4.9 percent

* Chico's fas inc says at end of q3 of 2016, inventories totaled $261.3 million compared to $269.0 million last year

* For the third quarter, the company recorded pre-tax restructuring and strategic charges of $10.8 million

* Chico's fas inc - anticipating a low single digit comparable sales decline in q4 compared to last year.

* Q4 "total inventory is planned to be lower than last year"

* Chico's fas, inc. Reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 sales $596.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $609.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.