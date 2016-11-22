BRIEF-Barkerville Gold Mines reports C$10,070,000 flow-through share private placement

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd :

* Barkerville Gold Mines - offering will consist of sale of up to 13.4 million flow-through common shares of company for c$0.60/tranche a flow-through share

* Barkerville Gold Mines - gross proceeds will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses on co's properties in province of British Columbia

* Barkerville Gold Mines - offering will consist of sale of up to 3.5 million flow-through common shares of company for C$0.58/tranche b flow-through share

* Barkerville Gold Mines announces C$10,070,000 flow-through share private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: