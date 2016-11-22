FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Barkerville Gold Mines reports C$10,070,000 flow-through share private placement
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Barkerville Gold Mines reports C$10,070,000 flow-through share private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd :

* Barkerville Gold Mines - offering will consist of sale of up to 13.4 million flow-through common shares of company for c$0.60/tranche a flow-through share

* Barkerville Gold Mines - gross proceeds will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses on co's properties in province of British Columbia

* Barkerville Gold Mines - offering will consist of sale of up to 3.5 million flow-through common shares of company for C$0.58/tranche b flow-through share

* Barkerville Gold Mines announces C$10,070,000 flow-through share private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.