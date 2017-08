BRIEF-Navios Maritime Holdings Qtrly basic loss per share $0.30

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Holdings Inc :

* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc - $113.1 million revenue for q3 2016

* Q3 revenue view $105.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted basic loss per share $0.25

* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc - engaged in a number of initiatives that reduce 2017 daily cash breakeven by an expected $1,274 or 10.4 pct

* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.30

* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc - has seven charter-in vessels expected to be delivered at various dates beginning in q4 of 2016 through Q1 of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016