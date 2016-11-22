BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.51

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Innocoll Holdings Plc :

* Innocoll Holdings Plc - plan to manage resources to extend cash runway until after anticipated xaracoll nda approval, expected in q3 of 2017

* Innocoll Holdings Plc announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results and provides corporate update

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $900,000 versus $700,000

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.51

* Q3 loss per share $0.58

* Q3 revenue view $1.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S