BRIEF-Cracker Barrel reports Q1 EPS $2.01

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc :

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - compared to prior year q1, qtrly comparable store restaurant sales increased 1.3%

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc- company expects capital expenditures of approximately $125 million in 2017

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc- expects to report earnings per diluted share for q2 of 2017 of between $2.05 and $2.15

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - now projects an operating income margin of approximately 10.0 pct of total revenue for fiscal 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.13, revenue view $2.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - company now expects food commodity deflation in range of 3.0 pct to 4.0 pct for the year

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.95 billion to $3.0 billion

* Cracker barrel reports results for first quarter fiscal 2017, increases full-year earnings guidance and declares quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $2.01

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.10 to $8.25

* Q1 revenue $710 million versus I/B/E/S view $713.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: