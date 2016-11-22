FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Eaton Vance Q4 EPS $0.57
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 22, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Q4 EPS $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Eaton Vance Corp :

* Eaton Vance Corp- in q4 of fiscal 2016, revenue increased 2 percent to $346.8 million from $341.5 million in q4 of fiscal 2015

* Consolidated assets under management $336.4 billion on oct 31, 2016, up 8 percent from $311.4 billion on oct 31, 2015

* Eaton Vance Corp says consolidated net inflows of $4.8 billion in q4 of fiscal 2016 represent a 6 percent annualized internal growth rate

* Consolidated sales and other inflows were $35.1 billion in q4 of fiscal 2016, up 14 percent

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the three months and fiscal year ended october 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 sales rose 14 percent to $35.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.