Nov 22 (Reuters) - venBio Select Advisor Llc :

* venBio comments on its recent nomination of four highly-qualified candidates for board of Immunomedics, Inc.

* owns approximately 9.5 million shares of Immunomedics Inc

* has nominated Scott Canute, Peter Barton Hutt, Khalid Islam, and Behzad Aghazadeh for election to Immunomedics' Board Source text for Eikon: