FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-ACNB Corp to acquire New Windsor Bancorp
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 2:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ACNB Corp to acquire New Windsor Bancorp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Acnb Corp :

* ACNB Corp - transaction is valued at $33.3 million or $33.11 per share

* ACNB - allocation procedure will result in 85% of consideration being paid as acnb common stock and 15% of consideration being paid in cash

* ACNB - new windsor shareholders will receive 1.10 shares of ACNB common stock or $30.00 cash for each share of new windsor common stock

* ACNB - transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for federal income tax purposes

* ACNB - transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* ACNB to acquire new windsor bancorp, inc. In northern maryland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.