9 months ago
BRIEF-Jill Layfield of Tamara Mellon to join LivePerson board of directors
November 22, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Jill Layfield of Tamara Mellon to join LivePerson board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Liveperson Inc

* Jill Layfield of Tamara Mellon to join LivePerson board of directors

* Liveperson Inc -On Nov 21, 2016, board authorized extension and additional funding of a previously-announced stock repurchase program

* Liveperson Inc- board authorized extension of program through December 31, 2017 as well as additional funding in amount of $10 mln

* Liveperson Inc- $10 mln additional funding is in addition to $64 mln previously authorized since december 2012

* Liveperson Inc -Stock repurchase program will be funded using company's available cash

* Liveperson Inc -Repurchase program is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

