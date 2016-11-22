Toyota recalls 838,000 Sienna minivans to fix sliding door issue
Nov 22 Toyota Motor Corp said it was recalling about 838,000 Sienna minivans to fix an issue that may arise while operating sliding doors of the vehicles.
Nov 22 G Willi-food International Ltd
* G willi-food international ltd says q3 gross margin increased to 26.9% of sales from 26.1% for same period in 2015
* G willi-food -on sept 23, lead plaintiff in class action lawsuit signed request to file a stipulation dismissing lawsuit without any cost for co
* g. Willi-Food reports q3 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share ils 0.34
* Q3 sales fell 7.6 percent to ils 70.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 22 Toyota Motor Corp said it was recalling about 838,000 Sienna minivans to fix an issue that may arise while operating sliding doors of the vehicles.
* Canada defence minister: will explore the purchase of 18 new Boeing Super Hornet aircraft (corrects from "will buy 18 new") (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
MONTREAL, Nov 21 Investors Group and GWL Realty Advisors are set to buy two Montreal office buildings from Germany's KanAm Grund Group for around C$415 million ($308.99 million), though the transaction has not been finalized, two sources familiar with the deal said.