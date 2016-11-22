BRIEF-CI Financial Corp announces new debenture financing

Nov 22 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp :

* CI Financial Corp. announces new debenture financing

* CI Financial Corp says entered into an agreement to sell debt securities with an aggregate principal amount of $200 million

* CI Financial Corp- Debt securities have a term of five years and carry an interest rate of 2.775% payable semi-annually

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay about $200 million of outstanding indebtedness under CI's credit facility