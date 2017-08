Nov 22 (Reuters) - Traverse Energy Ltd -

* Intends to complete non-brokered private placement of upto 5.1 million common shares of corporation for total gross proceeds of $2.2 million

* Intends to use proceeds from issuance of flow-through shares to fund a portion of its exploration activities in province of Alberta

* Traverse Energy Ltd announces private placement financing