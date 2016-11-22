FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Tracon pharmaceuticals Inc says it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc says all of shares in offering are being sold by Tracon

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals says intends to use net proceeds to fund its ongoing, planned development of TRC105, including planned global phase 3 trial in angiosarcoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

